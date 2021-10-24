Brokerages Anticipate Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sprott.
Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 456,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 296,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sprott by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 45,141 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 3.7% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Sprott by 12.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sprott by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sprott stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.81. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.
About Sprott
Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.
