Brokerages Anticipate Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SII. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 456,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 296,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sprott by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 45,141 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 3.7% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Sprott by 12.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sprott by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.81. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

