Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.78 Billion

Brokerages expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to announce sales of $5.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.84 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.76 billion to $22.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.09 billion to $25.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

NYSE:USB opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 8,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 42,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 108,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 873,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,950,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

