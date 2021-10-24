Brokerages Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $705.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report $705.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $703.36 million and the highest is $708.00 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $590.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 417.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 10.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 60.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 173.2% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 119,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 75,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth $13,326,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

