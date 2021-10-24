Brokerages Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to report $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,300. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 447,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 121,057 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,275. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

