Brokerages Expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will report $75.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.21 million to $80.15 million. Celsius posted sales of $36.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year sales of $263.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.82 million to $271.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $431.12 million, with estimates ranging from $350.56 million to $479.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Celsius by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,056,000 after purchasing an additional 197,013 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after purchasing an additional 127,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Celsius stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.29. 436,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,060. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.61 and its 200-day moving average is $71.53. Celsius has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $101.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 673.50 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

