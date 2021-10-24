Brokerages Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.34. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $108.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.28 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 117,394 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHUY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 50,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,694. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $591.51 million, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 2.17.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

