Brokerages Expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will announce sales of $24.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.10 million and the lowest is $21.82 million. Flexion Therapeutics reported sales of $23.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $105.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.60 million to $122.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $154.37 million, with estimates ranging from $115.90 million to $178.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million.

FLXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLXN opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

