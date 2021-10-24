Brokerages Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.26 Billion

Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will report sales of $25.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.12 billion and the highest is $25.38 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $22.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $94.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.10 billion to $94.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $98.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.73 billion to $99.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.72. 4,304,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,014,170. The company has a market cap of $430.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

