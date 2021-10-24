Brokerages Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to post earnings per share of $2.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the lowest is $2.47. Lincoln National posted earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 451.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year earnings of $10.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $10.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.02 to $12.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

LNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

NYSE:LNC traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $75.72. 1,152,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $76.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Lincoln National by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 172,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 40,476 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth $699,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

