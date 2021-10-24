Brokerages Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. One Stop Systems reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

OSS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 77,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,322. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $90.72 million, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $118,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,776 shares of company stock valued at $785,774. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 68,741 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

