Brokerages Expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) to Post -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) to announce ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.72). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHAS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, Director Clay Thorp acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $772,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $192.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

