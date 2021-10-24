Brokerages Expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Equities analysts predict that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. SLM posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,504,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,718. SLM has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.38.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in SLM by 33.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the second quarter worth $84,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

