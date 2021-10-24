Brokerages Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $661.11 Million

Equities analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to announce sales of $661.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $637.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $713.77 million. Visteon reported sales of $747.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Visteon from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 73,048.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after buying an additional 718,797 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,476,000 after buying an additional 332,422 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 32.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,881,000 after buying an additional 262,764 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth about $9,482,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,893,000 after buying an additional 58,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Visteon stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.50. 179,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,224. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average of $112.97. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $82.30 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 102.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

