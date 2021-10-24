Brokerages Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Price Target at $27.73

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.73.

ACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $30.82 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lubert Adler Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,063 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,313,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,295,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 30.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 520,705 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

