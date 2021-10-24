Brokerages Set CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Target Price at €62.33

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €62.33 ($73.33).

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVD shares. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.50 ($78.24) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 24th.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.36 ($0.42) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €65.30 ($76.82). The company had a trading volume of 161,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a PE ratio of -421.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €37.14 ($43.69) and a one year high of €67.72 ($79.67). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €59.75 and a 200 day moving average of €56.89.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

