Brokerages Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Target Price at $22.36

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.36.

DK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,318. Delek US has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Delek US will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

