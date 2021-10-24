Brokerages Set Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Target Price at $9.85

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.85.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPHA. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHA traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.59. 99,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of -0.69. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

