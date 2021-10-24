Brokerages Set Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target at $30.83

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.83.

MRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of MRNS opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 million. Analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

