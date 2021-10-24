Brokerages Set Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) PT at $36.57

Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Medallia alerts:

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $119,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $1,072,236.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,054 shares of company stock worth $18,864,247 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the first quarter worth about $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 1,623.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLA opened at $33.96 on Thursday. Medallia has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.