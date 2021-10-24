Brokerages Set Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Price Target at C$31.61

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.61.

PXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Parex Resources stock traded up C$0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.28. 556,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,671. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.32. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.05 and a 1-year high of C$26.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$303.87 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

