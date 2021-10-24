Brokerages Set Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Price Target at €117.22

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €118.78 ($139.74).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIX2 shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sixt in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Sixt in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($190.59) price objective on Sixt in a report on Thursday.

SIX2 stock opened at €150.00 ($176.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is €121.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €118.87. Sixt has a 1 year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1 year high of €139.40 ($164.00).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

