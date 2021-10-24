Brokerages Set Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Price Target at C$8.05

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.02.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price objective on Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.60. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.82 and a 12 month high of C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$537.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.