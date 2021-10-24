Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.44. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

CP opened at $76.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average of $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 413.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 331.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,184,000 after acquiring an additional 634,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,555,000 after acquiring an additional 611,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 105,980 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1536 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

