Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $57.81 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 582.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIP. National Bankshares upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.