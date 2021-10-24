Brooks Macdonald Group’s (BRK) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

BRK opened at GBX 2,680 ($35.01) on Wednesday. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,383.20 ($18.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,790 ($36.45). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £433.78 million and a PE ratio of 21.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,465.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,300.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 1,500 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,716 ($35.48), for a total transaction of £40,740 ($53,227.07). Also, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total transaction of £22,049.28 ($28,807.53). In the last three months, insiders sold 4,570 shares of company stock valued at $505,768,885.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.