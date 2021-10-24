Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.38

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.38 and traded as high as $16.64. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 57,047 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $256.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.99.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $94.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 34,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $595,107.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 31,926 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $593,823.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,395.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,722 in the last 90 days. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.9% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 30.0% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after acquiring an additional 266,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 283.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 52,772 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

