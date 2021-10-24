Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.27

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and traded as high as $36.51. Bunzl shares last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 92,331 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BZLFY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,369.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.92%.

About Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

