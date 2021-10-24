Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 86,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,039,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BY. Hovde Group began coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Byline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

NYSE BY opened at $24.81 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $936.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $251,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.