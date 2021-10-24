Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.91.

Shares of CDNS opened at $166.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.93 and a fifty-two week high of $168.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.87 and its 200-day moving average is $143.39.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,682 shares of company stock worth $28,479,664 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.