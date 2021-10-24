CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.38.

CAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. CAE has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.68 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CAE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in CAE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 39,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CAE by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in CAE by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

