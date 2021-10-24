Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $96.84

Shares of Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.84 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 95.50 ($1.25). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.25), with a volume of 21,586 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £716.19 million and a P/E ratio of 47.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 96.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 15.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cairn Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

