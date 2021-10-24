California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of United Bankshares worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 13.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBSI. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Shares of UBSI opened at $37.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

