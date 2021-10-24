California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.38 Million Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on R shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

R stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.47. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -859.26%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

