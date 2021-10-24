California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162,458 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 25,004 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.46% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $10,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BVN opened at $8.67 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $13.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $240.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

