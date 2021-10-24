California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 227,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $9,909,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after acquiring an additional 37,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $259.71 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $262.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.65 and a 200 day moving average of $207.83.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.88.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

