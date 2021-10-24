California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,062 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Neogen worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Neogen by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 197,236 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Neogen by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 36,839 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,925,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Neogen by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,715,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,977,000 after acquiring an additional 856,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $251,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.