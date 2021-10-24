California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 14,812 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,812 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CareDx were worth $10,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,221,000 after buying an additional 236,715 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,564,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,707,000 after buying an additional 103,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,653,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,334,000 after buying an additional 145,175 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth about $97,982,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $646,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,158 shares of company stock worth $2,298,690. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CDNA stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.44 and a beta of 0.61.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. Research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

