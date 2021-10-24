Cambridge Trust Co. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 21,936.1% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $176.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $182.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.88 and a 200 day moving average of $157.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

