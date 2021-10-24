Cambridge Trust Co. Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average is $75.71.

