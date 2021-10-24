Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Camping World by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 29,047 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Camping World by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Camping World by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 114,545 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,156,000 after acquiring an additional 42,560 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWH. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camping World stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.25. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s payout ratio is 62.70%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

