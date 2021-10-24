Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$160.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CNR. Evercore ISI lowered Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$139.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$145.65.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$167.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.47 billion and a PE ratio of 25.27. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$125.00 and a 12-month high of C$168.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$145.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$138.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

In other news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total value of C$336,044,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,846,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,082,809,832.37. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,640,243.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

