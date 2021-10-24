Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 382.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,132 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $35,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 106,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 23.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 52.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $76.13 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.54.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

