Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$12.00.

CFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$4.45 and a twelve month high of C$11.06. The stock has a market cap of C$482.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.71.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$334.30 million for the quarter.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

