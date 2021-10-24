Canon (CAJ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Canon has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. On average, analysts expect Canon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $25.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39. Canon has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $25.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

