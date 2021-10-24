Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRRFY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

CRRFY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. 56,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,782. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

