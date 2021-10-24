Carry (CRE) Reaches Market Cap of $99.30 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a total market capitalization of $99.30 million and $5.91 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Carry has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00085296 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00020612 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,654,564,011 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

