Carvana Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.79.

CVNA stock opened at $297.59 on Friday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $179.24 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of -254.35 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.01 and its 200-day moving average is $301.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,840.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $20,395,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,267 shares in the company, valued at $430,691.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 600,616 shares of company stock worth $207,485,124 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Carvana by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 4.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in Carvana by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

