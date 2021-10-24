Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,289 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBMM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 206,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36,757 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 77,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBMM opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01.

