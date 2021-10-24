Cash Tech (CATE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,525.00

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One Cash Tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cash Tech has a total market cap of $89,074.38 and $2,525.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cash Tech has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cash Tech alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00049506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.23 or 0.00203849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00101827 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cash Tech Profile

CATE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Buying and Selling Cash Tech

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cash Tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cash Tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cash Tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cash Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cash Tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.