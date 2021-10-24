CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $103.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $104.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

